

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite staying sluggish till a little past mid afternoon, the Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Thursday, with a few counters attracting buyers towards the fag end of the session.



The benchmark SMI, which opened flat at 10,556.80 and eased to a low of 10,522.40, ended the day with a gain of 18.41 points, or 0.17%, at 10,575.15, slightly off the day's high.



On Wednesday, the SMI ended up 17.85 points, or 0.17%, at 10,556.74, after recording a new all-time high of 10,638.20.



Roche Holding shares gained about 1.05%. Givaudan advanced 0.8%, while Novartis and SGS ended higher by 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.



Swatch Group declined nearly 1.5%. The company has stated that the Competition Commission's move to prohibit Swatch Group or its subsidiary ETA from supplying mechanical movements to third parties in 2020 is incomprehensible and unacceptable.



It added that, with the decision, COMCO is also interfering in economic policy and is restructuring the entire Swiss watchmaking industry. Swatch Group said further that it reserves the right to claim damages.



Richemont and Swiss Life Holding, both ended lower by about 1.1%, Credit Suisse shed 0.85% and Zurich Insurance Group declined 0.7%.



Among midcap stocks, Clariant gained 2.1% after the company announced it would sell a unit to U.S.-based PolyOne Corp for $1.6 billion.



Swiss Prime Site advanced 1.74%, while PSP Swiss Property, Sonova, Vifor Pharma and Partners Group gained 0.65 to 1%.



On the other hand, Dorma Kaba Holding, Bucher Industries, Schindler Ps and OC Oerlikon Corp ended lower by 1 to 1.4%.



On the economic front, data released by the Federal Customs Administration showed Switzerland's exports declined for the second straight month, falling by real 0.8% month-on-month in November, following a 1.2% drop in October.



Imports rose 0.5% in November, after a 3.5% decline in the previous month.



In nominal terms, exports decreased 1.7% in November and imports rose 1.1%. The trade surplus declined to a three-month low of CHF 2.21 billion in November from CHF 2.35 billion in the previous month.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports decreased 3.5% year-on-year in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX