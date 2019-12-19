SchoolsBuddy provides a Unified Family Experience

Faria Education Group Limited, an international education systems and services provider, through its wholly-owned UK subsidiary, has acquired a majority interest in SchoolsBuddy, an activities management and payments solution serving more than 240 of the world's leading international schools. Click to Tweet.

The addition of SchoolsBuddy to the Faria product suite provides international schools with a unified family experience for students and parents encompassing activities management, booking, sign-up, payments and more. This complements Faria's flagship services, ManageBac and Atlas, which are teaching and learning platforms, and OpenApply, which improves the admissions process for international schools.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to join forces with Faria in order to expand SchoolsBuddy across ManageBac and OpenApply partner schools. We have worked tirelessly over the past six years to create and develop SchoolsBuddy, and with the support of Faria, we can continue our growth and improve our solution for schools across the world," said Gary Hector, Co-Founder and CEO of SchoolsBuddy.

"We are delighted to welcome Gary, David and the whole SchoolsBuddy team to Faria. Having worked closely with them as an integration partner since 2017, we have witnessed first-hand their dedication to service excellence," said Kevin Piersialla, Chief Operating Officer of Faria.

In 2020, Faria plans to focus product development on further enhancing the existing ManageBac and SchoolsBuddy integration by adding new features, modules and broader support for payments.

Theodore King, CEO of Faria Education Group said, "We look forward to working closely with Gary, David and the SchoolsBuddy team to deliver on our long-term promise of unifying systems this brings us one step closer to achieving that goal, with a comprehensive activities management and payments solution to complement ManageBac, Atlas, and OpenApply."

About Faria Education Group

Faria Education Group was founded in 2006 to transition schools from paper onto a curriculum-focused learning platform. Today, Faria powers curriculum for more than 10,000 schools and districts and three million students with a suite of five services: ManageBac, Faria's flagship product for curriculum planning, assessment and reporting for IB World schools, OpenApply for paperless admissions from inquiry to enrollment, Atlas for curriculum management, enabling schools to collaboratively plan, share, and analyze their curriculum, Curriculum Trak that provides an integrated platform offering curriculum management for faith-based schools, and now SchoolsBuddy, an innovative web and mobile solution for extra-curricular management and online payments.

Faria's multi-disciplinary team of more than 150 operates globally across nine offices. fariaedu.com

About SchoolsBuddy

Founded in 2013 by David Higginson and Gary Hector, SchoolsBuddy is the complete extra-curricular management system available on both web and mobile. Designed for staff, students and parents, SchoolsBuddy features online signup, allocation, management, payments, and attendance for after school activities. SchoolsBuddy also provides organization, communication, consent, safeguarding and fee payments for school trips, sports teams, after school care clubs, school events and much more. SchoolsBuddy.com

