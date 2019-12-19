

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices moved higher on Thursday as the dollar exhibited weakness amid somewhat disappointing data on existing home sales and Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity.



The U.S. dollar was largely subdued against major rivals with traders weighing comments from President Donald Trump that the greenback is 'getting too strong' and would eventually hurt the U.S. economy. Treasury yields fell after Trump said he would like to see interest rates stay low.



However, the dollar's decline was just marginal amid hopes the Fed will keep borrowing cots unchanged for now.



The dollar index, which declined to 97.22 early on in the day, rose to 97.49 by late morning, and was last seen hovering around 97.35, down 0.06% from previous close.



Gold futures for February ended up $5.70, or about 0.4%, at $1,484.40 an ounce, a two-week high.



On Wednesday, gold futures for February ended down $1.90, or 0.1%, at $1,478.70 an ounce.



Silver futures for March ended up $0.105, at $17.154 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $2.8265 per pound, gaining $0.0140 for the session.



In economic news, a report from the Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 234,000 in the week ended December 14th, a decrease of 18,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 252,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 225,000.



A report released by the National Association of Realtors showed existing home sales tumbled by 1.7% to an annual rate of 5.35 million in November after jumping by 1.5% to a revised 5.44 million in October.



Economists had expected existing home sales to dip by 0.4% to a rate of 5.44 million from the 5.46 million originally reported for the previous month.



The Conference Board said its leading economic index was unchanged in November after dipping by 0.2% in both September and October. Economists had expected the index to inch up by 0.1%.



Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity was nearly flat in the month of December, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.



The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity tumbled to a six-month low of 0.3 in December from 10.4 in November. Economists had expected the index to dip to 8.0.



On the political front, the United States House of Representatives on Wednesday voted largely along party lines to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.



The move to impeach Trump relates to his alleged efforts to coerce Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden as well as his alleged attempts to obstruct the Congressional investigation.



Republicans currently hold a 53 to 45 majority in the Senate, with two Democratic-leaning independents, and removing Trump from office would require a two-thirds vote in favor.



Several Senate Republicans have already indicated they will not vote to remove Trump from office even before the Senate holds its trial on the House charges.



