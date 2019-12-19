Ezra Cohen Montreal Launches New Blog Discussing Culture and Entertainment

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / Ezra Cohen Montreal, a manufacturer of a line of healthy nut butters, has announced the launch of its new blog site dedicated to the exploration of Montreal's extensive culture and numerous activities.







The blog, which can be found at ezracohen-montreal.ca, is a celebration of all that is wonderful about The City of Saints, including Ezra Cohen's personal picks for Montreal's most original and exciting food, fun, and experiences.

Ezra Cohen, McGill University graduate and founder of Ezra Cohen Montreal, is an entrepreneur seeking to combine the worlds of food and culture. In addition to the innovative nut butter line, Cohen has dedicated himself to sharing with others the things that he believes makes Montreal so special. From original recipes inspired by favorite local eateries to the new cultural blog, Cohen's dedication in passing that enthusiasm on to others is a cornerstone of his company.

The newly launched Montreal blog is a welcome addition to the current Ezra Cohen Montreal blog network, which also includes a food blog where Cohen shares nut butter nutrition, health information, and recipes.

Ezra Cohen's new blog will serve as a go-to guide for anyone interested in discovering all that is so great about the city. Topics include art, food, fashion, and lifestyle, as well as sports and travel. Both locals and tourists alike can benefit from this insider's look into the city, with the ultimate goal of helping everyone embrace just a little bit more of the magic that Montreal has to offer.

Ezra Cohen is eager to share his love of Montreal with the world. The new blog is an opportunity to do so on a whole other level, with content geared toward those who love Montreal or anyone trying to learn more about the city.

Interested readers can visit ezracohen-montreal.ca today and check back regularly for new posts about the trendiest places, restaurants, and hotspots. Readers can also reach out directly and send a message to their team.

CONTACT:

Ezra Cohen Montreal

info@ezracohenmontreal.com

SOURCE: Ezra Cohen Montreal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569921/Ezra-Cohen-Montreal-Launches-New-Blog-Discussing-Culture-and-Entertainment