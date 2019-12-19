Eminence Capital, LP ("Eminence"), the beneficial owner of approximately 28.7 million ordinary shares of Just Eat plc ("Just Eat") (LON: JE), representing 4.21% of Just Eat's outstanding shares, today issued the following statement regarding the revised and enhanced proposed offer for Just Eat (the "Increased Offer") from Takeaway.com NV ("Takeaway") (AMS: TKWY).

"Eminence Capital supports Takeaway's Increased Offer for Just Eat announced today and has committed to accept the Increased Offer with respect to the Just Eat shares it currently holds."

About Eminence Capital, LP

Eminence Capital, LP ("Eminence") is a global asset management firm founded in 1999 that currently manages approximately $7.7 billion. Eminence's investment approach is anchored in bottom up fundamental research seeking to identify "quality value" investment opportunities that the team expects will undergo a positive change in investor perception.

