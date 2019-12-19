Releases Date of London Annual Investor Presentation

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today announced that it will hold its first annual PSH Investor Presentation in New York on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

PSH's London Annual Investor Presentation will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Any person wishing to attend either presentation must be an existing PSH shareholder or bondholder at the time. Additional eligibility details are available at www.pershingsquareholdings.com.

Event and registration details are posted on the PSH website: www.pershingsquareholdings.com.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

