Folksam, Swedbank And Swedish Authorities Sued for Alleged Crimes Listed in The R.I.C.O. Act by Swedish Financial Advisor Victor Carlstrom for 4.2 Billion USD

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Lawrence H. Schoenbach, and the Law Offices of Dratel & Lewis, P.C. filed a 4.2-Billion USD federal lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on behalf of U.S.-based Swedish asylum seeker Victor Carlstrom. The lawsuit was filed against Swedbank, Folksam, the Swedish Tax Agency, Financial Supervisory Authority, Swedbank's Director General Jens Henriksson, the Swedish Tax Agency's Director General Katrin Westling Palm, Financial Supervisory Authority's Director General Erik Thedéen and other officials for alleged crimes listed in the RICO Act. On Tuesday, Dec.17th.

The lawsuit [Case 1:19-cv-11569] alleges Folksam and the listed officials violated Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization act (including predicate offenses of Conspiracy to Murder, Mail Fraud, Wire Fraud, and Money Laundering) the Computer fraud and Abuse Act, Tortious Interference with Contract, Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress. The lawsuit was filed by the Law Offices of Lawrence H. Schoenbach and the Law Offices of Dratel & Lewis, P.C. Carlström sued in federal court in the Southern District of New York and is seeking political asylum in the United States.

Victor Carlström is a one of the top Financial Brokers in Sweden, with 14 years of experience in the international capital markets within the financial industry. He has a proven track record at international banks such as Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Société Générale, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, UBS, HSBC, Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland, EFG Bank, Nordea, EFG Bank, SEB, Swedbank, Danske Bank, Handelsbanken, SBAB Bank, ING and Carnegie Investment Bank. Carlström has 7 financial licenses to work in all areas in the financial sector in Europe and has had zero complaints in his broker licenses with over 10,000 clients. To download the full complaint please visit: https://www.victorcarlstrom.com/.

