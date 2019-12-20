The global breast biopsy devices market is expected to grow by USD 468.62 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of breast cancer cases. Also, the paradigm shift toward the adoption of breast biopsy robot systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the breast biopsy devices market. Request a free sample report

Read the 175-page report with TOC on "Breast Biopsy Devices market research report by Product (biopsy needles and systems, biopsy image-guided systems, and others), Modality (stereotactic X-ray guided breast biopsy, ultrasound-guided breast biopsy, and MRI-guided breast biopsy), End-User (hospitals, ASCs, breast cancer specialty centers and clinics, and others), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".Breast Biopsy Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Biopsy Needles and Systems

Biopsy Image-Guided Systems

Others

Biopsy needles and systems was the largest segment of the global breast biopsy devices market in 2018. The segment is expected to grow faster than the overall market during 2019-2023. Needle biopsy is considered as the gold standard procedure for breast biopsies, and it requires minimal needle insertion while collecting breast tissue. The reduced technical complexities of this method is driving the demand for breast biopsy needles for the extraction of tissues for biopsy. Moreover, factors such as the efficiency of the biopsy procedure, maximum access among patients, and seamless integration are driving the use of biopsy needles and systems in breast biopsy procedures.

Breast Biopsy Devices Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North America was the largest geographical segment of the global breast biopsy devices market in 2018. The growing presence of vendors, increasing technological advances, high healthcare expenditure, and the rising prevalence of breast cancer are driving the growth of breast biopsy devices market in North America. Asia will be the fastest-growing geography during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing healthcare spending, growing investments by healthcare providers toward infrastructure improvement, and the rising prevalence of breast cancers are contributing to the growth of the breast biopsy devices market in the region.

Major Five Breast Biopsy Devices Companies:

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Argon Medical Devices, Inc. operates the businesses under various segments such as interventional radiology, vascular surgery, interventional cardiology, hematology oncology, urology, mammography, and CT ultrasound. Some of the products offered by the company are Hawkins II breast localization needles, Accura breast localization needles (Kopans style), and Hawkins III breast localization needles.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. operates the business under three segments, which include medical, life sciences, and interventional. The company's key offerings include VACORA breast biopsy system, ENCOR ENSPIRE breast biopsy system, and BD biopsy needles.

Carestream Health Inc.

Carestream Health Inc. operates under segments, namely medical imaging, dental, non-destructive testing, and contract manufacturing. The product offered by the company is DIRECTVIEW CR systems.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates the business under four segments, which include life sciences, diagnostics, dental, environmental applied solutions. Some of the company's key offerings include HydroMARK breast biopsy marker, MammoSTAR breast biopsy marker, Mammotome elite biopsy device, and Mammotome revolve ST biopsy device.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. operates the businesses under segments: imaging solutions, healthcare, and material solutions, and document solutions. The company's key offering in the breast biopsy devices market includes Biopsy Positioner (FDR -2000BPY).

