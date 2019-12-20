Kuliza's Flagship Product Lend.In Recognized as the Top Vendor in 'Emerging Category' in the Commercial Loan Origination Report by Aite Group

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuliza, a leading software company, announced today that its flagship product Lend.In was recognized as the top vendor in 'Emerging category' by Aite Group in the analyst firm's 2019 report 'Commercial Loan Origination: Evaluating Vendors That Hone the Tip of the Spear' along with being honoured with the David Award.

Aite Group, Boston-based leading independent research and advisory firm focused on the financial services industry, evaluated leading commercial loan origination vendors globally. The Impact Report explored some of the key trends within the Commercial Loan Origination (CLO) market and examined the ways in which technology is evolving to address new market needs and challenges. This Impact Report assessed each vendor, focusing on their stability, client strength, product features, and client services. The report included participants such as lenders, underwriters, line-of-business managers, credit authorities, and back-office personnel from Banking and financial services industry worldwide.

The report emphasized on how business lending is so valued by corporate clients that, like the tip of a spear, it creates an entry point to a business by giving rise to automated processes that eliminate cost, labor and isn't off-putting for borrowers. In addition, it also opens up opportunities for FIs to cross-sell far more profitable services.

Despite making a foray in the report for the very first time, Kuliza's flagship product Lend.In was commended for its strong digitalization capabilities and for having extensive knowledge on the less-penetrated Asia-Pacific market.

Aite Group remarks what was unique about Kuliza's CLO capability, Lend.In, was its recent entry to the market and its focus on the Asia-Pacific region, and the acquisition of its client base following the September 2017 launch of its loan origination platform.

Aite Group also honoured Lend.In with the 'David Award', highlighting its broad scope of features and functionalities including the prevention of application fraud which Aite Group noted that the "Industry typically farms out to other vendors outside the scope of CLO."

Chief Business Officer at Kuliza, Achintya Gupta, said, "We're ecstatic to receive a positive feedback from analyst David O'Connell. We launched our flagship product Lend.In in 2017 and for it to be recognized as a top emerging vendor by a leading analyst firm, like Aite Group, in less than two years, is a great testament to our product. This validation would definitely act as a stepping stone for us to strengthen our customer and partner base, as we continue to invest in product innovation and growth."

David O'Connell, Senior Analyst with Aite Group mentioned "Every industry, upon reaching a mature state in which it is occupied by a handful of relatively mature players, needs at least one David who can keep the Goliaths in check." He went on to say, "Currently filling that role is Kuliza, with its Lend.In platform. Despite its small installed base, interesting about Kuliza is a broad product offering, which even has some website analytics that profiles credit seekers, and tools for the prevention of application fraud, something about which I think the industry is insufficiently vigilant."

View the full report of "Commercial Loan Origination: Evaluating Vendors That Hone the Tip of the Spear"

About Aite Group

Aite Group (eye-tay) is a Boston based leading independent research and advisory firm focused on business, technology and regulatory issues and their impact on the financial services industry. Aite Group's team of experts cover the banking, payment, wealth management, retail securities, institutional securities, health insurance, life insurance and P&C verticals. Visit https://aitegroup.com/ to know more.

About Kuliza

Kuliza is a leading provider of digital transformation and operational intelligence solutions for financial enterprises. Since 2006, Kuliza has executed more than 120 digital transformation projects for global startups and industry-leading global enterprises. Lend.In is Kuliza's flagship lending product, the low-code lending system for banks and lending institutions to increase the overall efficiencies while decreasing the cost and go-to-market time for customers.

Kuliza has been recognized by Deloitte and Nasscom in the past, has won several industry awards like the prestigious Technoviti Award by EY and Banking Frontiers, Digital Transformation Partner & Best Lending System of the year for NBFCs by elets technomedia. It has also been mentioned by global market research firms like Gartner, Forrester etc.

To learn more about Kuliza's flagship product Lend.In, visit http://www.getlend.in and for more information about Kuliza, visit http://www.kuliza.com .

Media Contact:

Manu Sreekanta

manu@kuliza.com

+91-9611510844

Head of Marketing

Kuliza Technologies

