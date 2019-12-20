Competition and Consumer Authority has Approved the Transaction Between Kamux Suomi Oy and Jagro Oy

HELSINKI, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 19 December 2019, the Competition and Consumer Authority has approved the transaction in which Kamux Suomi Oy will be acquiring the business of Autosilta from Jagro Oy. The permission does not contain any conditions. The parties have agreed to pursue the completion of the transaction in the coming weeks.

On 2 December, Kamux announced the acquisition of the business and assets of Autosilta from Jagro Oy. Autosilta, located in Espoo, is focusing on used car sales.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 71 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 240,000 used cars, 46,596 of which were sold in 2018. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 527.8 million in 2018. In 2018, Kamux's average number of employees was 472 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

