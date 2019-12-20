

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the New Zealand dollar declined against its major counterparts in late Asian deals on Friday.



The kiwi dropped to 0.6595 against the greenback, 72.09 against the yen and 1.6858 against the euro, from its early 2-day highs of 0.6614, 72.33 and 1.6815, respectively.



The kiwi reversed from an early high of 1.0414 against the aussie, declining to 1.0446.



The next possible support for the kiwi is seen around 0.645 against the greenback, 70.00 against the yen, 1.70 against the euro and 1.06 against the aussie.



