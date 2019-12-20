Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: A new wind cluster in the State of Bahia, Brazil 20-Dec-2019 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. A new wind cluster in the State of Bahia, Brazil Voltalia secures a 90 MW power sale contract for a future wind farm part of its new Canudos cluster Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, has signed a 19-year power sale contract for a wind farm to be commissioned before end of 2022 in Canudos, its new cluster with more than 1 GW potential capacity. "I am thrilled to announce that this new 90-megawatt contract lays the foundation of our new cluster of wind farms in Brazil. We are replicating in the State of Bahia some key competitive advantages of our Serra Branca cluster in Rio Grande do Norte, including excellent wind regime, economies of scale and grid connexion ownership" says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia. The new cluster shows the ability of Voltalia to replicate the business model implemented in the 2.4 GW cluster of Serra Branca. This strategy consists of developing a large and competitive group of projects on the same site, with the aim of retaining some projects and selling others, with all projects benefiting from economies of scale. The company will bring values in Canudos in several ways: producing renewable energy at a competitive price, building the relevant connection facilities, employing locally human resources, and impacting positively the different communities. The value creation arises from Voltalia's mission to improve global environnement anf foster local development. About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.1 GW, of which 0.7 GW is secured. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 697 employees and is present in 19 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Investor Relations: Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Voltalia New Cluster in Brazil Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=OYPJDIWDRI [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 941013 End of Announcement EQS News Service 941013 20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=941013&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=902fac09bb8a3d2660f2497d7b9519c4&application_id=941013&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

