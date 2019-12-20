Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Blazhiv license award

Press Release

20December 2019

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Blazhiv license award

Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), an independent, diversified oil & gas company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, announces that the licensing authority of Ukraine has provided the final approval for the 20-year production license for the Blazhiv field, formerly Monastyretska license.

The Company has already paid the license fees and has started its production operations.

