Freitag, 20.12.2019

WKN: A0MWMF ISIN: GB00B12WC938 
Frankfurt
20.12.19
08:02 Uhr
0,041 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
20.12.2019 | 08:04
Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Blazhiv license award

London, December 19

Press Release

20December 2019

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Blazhiv license award

Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), an independent, diversified oil & gas company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, announces that the licensing authority of Ukraine has provided the final approval for the 20-year production license for the Blazhiv field, formerly Monastyretska license.

The Company has already paid the license fees and has started its production operations.

ENDS

About

Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer fady.khallouf@cadoganpetroleum.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe, Broker to Cadogan Petroleum plc

David Porter +44 (0) 20 7894 7000

© 2019 PR Newswire