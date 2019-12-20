Anzeige
Freitag, 20.12.2019

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: 871733 ISIN: GB0006449366 Ticker-Symbol: HGR 
Tradegate
17.12.19
19:07 Uhr
2,370 Euro
+0,010
+0,42 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,190
2,280
08:28
2,200
2,260
08:00
ACCESSWIRE
20.12.2019 | 08:08
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2019 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transaction by Mrs. Vanessa Dennett, Non-Executive Director of the Company, on 19 December 2019.

On 19 December 2019, Mrs. Dennett acquired 4,800 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of approximately 193.50p per share.

The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mrs. Dennett is 4,800 Shares, representing 0.01%, of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Director Share Dealings - Further information
The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Vanessa Dennett

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Non-Executive Director of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

193.4799p 4,800

d.

Aggregated information

·Aggregated volume

·Price

4,800

193.4799p

e.

Date of the transaction

19 December 2019

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / James Bavister

RBC Capital Markets

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Notes to Editors

About the Company
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/570890/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Director-Share-Dealings-in-Company

