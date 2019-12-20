

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) expects post-tax impairment charges to be in the range of $1.7 billion- $2.3 billion in the fourth-quarter. It also expects full year 2019 cash capital expenditure to be around the lower end of the $24 billion- $29 billion range.



In Integrated Gas segment, the company projects production to be between 920 thousand and 970 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, LNG liquefaction volumes to be between 8.8 million and 9.4 million tonnes for the fourth-quarter. Trading and optimisation performance is expected to be average and about in line with the second quarter 2019.



In Upstream, the company anticipates production to be between 2.775 million and 2.825 million barrels of oil equivalent per day for the fourth-quarter.



In Downstream, Oil Products sales volumes are expected to be between 6.500 million and 7.000 million barrels per day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX