

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - The Hong Kong dollar traded lower against the U.S. dollar in Asian deals on Friday, as the latter firmed ahead of GDP data due to be released later today.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin remarked that the United States and China would sign their 'Phase One' trade pact in early January and that the deal would not be subject to renegotiation.



The Hong Kong dollar dropped to a 4-day low of 7.8015 against the greenback from Thursday's closing value of 7.7936. If the currency drops further, 7.85 is seen as its next downside target level.



