AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU (CMU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Dec-2019 / 08:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU DEALING DATE: 19/12/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 221.0801 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6769219 CODE: CMU ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 36658 EQS News ID: 941161 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2019 02:15 ET (07:15 GMT)