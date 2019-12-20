

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestlé said that it agreed to sell a 60% stake of Herta to Casa Tarradellas. Nestlé and Casa Tarradellas will create a joint venture for Herta with their respective stakes of 40% and 60%.



The joint venture includes Herta charcuterie --cold cuts and meat-based products-- available in six European countries, as well as the Herta dough business in France and Belgium.



The company noted that the joint venture will be incorporated in Spain. Operations will continue to be managed by the existing local Herta businesses in France, Germany, Belgium and the United Kingdom.



Nestlé said it will retain and develop its existing Herta vegetarian business. Nestlé offers a wide range of plant-based products, including through Garden Gourmet in Europe and Sweet Earth in the U.S.



Closing is anticipated to take place in the first half of 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX