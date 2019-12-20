Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, December 20, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the bonds of AUGA group (short name: AUGB060024A) have been listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Vilnius as of December 20, 2019. AUGA group successfully completed public offering of bonds to institutional and retail investors in Lithuania and Estonia. 473 investors who took part in IPO submitted bids totaling EUR 25 million, which is 125 percent of the amount offered. Retail investors' demand was around 26 percent from total demand and it was satisfied in full. The issue size of the AUGA group bonds is EUR 20 million. The bonds have a nominal value of EUR 1,000 and an annual coupon rate of 6% paid once a year. The maturity date is December 17, 2024. The bonds are 100% backed by land that the group's companies own and cultivate in Lithuania. "Nasdaq welcomes AUGA group to the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List. We see growing interest from private-sector companies to issue and list green bonds," says Saulius Malinauskas, the President of Nasdaq Vilnius. "Results of offering up demonstrates investors' trust in the company. We wish company success in achieving their further business goals," he adds. "AUGA group's successful first issue of green bonds shows that both institutional and private investors trust the company's vision for developing the concept of sustainable food production. The funds that have been raised will allow the company to continue bringing sustainable agriculture innovations to life, and investors will get an attractive return on their investment," says Dalius Misiunas, the Chairman of the Board of AUGA group. About AUGA group AUGA group is the largest vertically integrated "field to shelf" organic food company in Europe. The group, working on organically certified land, applies a sustainable farming model based on new technologies and including crops, livestock, poultry and mushroom cultivation. Using proprietary and contracted manufacturing, the company produces a wide range of organic food products for the end consumer and the organic commodities market. The group has more than 1,200 employees. AUGA group is listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com. Media Relations Contact: Daiva Tauckelaite + 370 620 55 127 daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com