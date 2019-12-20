Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, December 20, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the subordinated bonds issued by Inbank were listed on the Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Tallinn as of today. The listing of the bonds of Inbank follows the company's public offering of bonds in Estonia. The offering was oversubscribed by 5.8 times. The size of the bond issue is EUR 8 million. The bonds have a nominal value of EUR 1,000 and carry an annual coupon rate of 6% which is paid out quarterly. The maturity date of the bonds is December 19, 2029. "Inbank first listed its bonds on the Baltic bond list in 2016 right after their first public offering. Back then, their offering was two times oversubscribed and the number of investors who participated in the offering was around 700," said Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. "I'm happy to see that three years later, the number of investors who subscribed for Inbank's bonds was almost two times bigger and the demand for the bonds was that high." Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Inbank, said that by raising funds, Inbank also wanted to enliven the Estonian bond market. "The purpose of the bond issue was to diversify Inbank's investor base and give local retail investors the opportunity to become part of the international growth of a local bank," said Põldoja, adding that Inbank achieved those goals with its successful bond issue that was oversubscribed almost 6 times. According to Põldoja, the bonds with an annual coupon rate of 6% being offered at Nasdaq Baltic bond list are a good opportunity to earn a regular return on the investment. "Inbank's previous bonds have been actively traded with on the Tallinn Stock Exchange - more than EUR 1.5 million in the last three years - which shows that there is great interest in domestic fixed income instruments on the Estonian market and trading is continuously increasing," Põldoja said. Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics and Poland with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. Inbank has over 1,750 active partners and 550,000 active contracts. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com. Media Relations Contact: Ott Raidla +372 5552 4824 ott.raidla@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=751041