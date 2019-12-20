

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's jobless rate fell in November after rising in the preceding month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



The jobless rate for the 15 to 74 age group fell to 5.9 percent in November from 6.2 percent in October. A similar rate of unemployment was seen in September.



The number of unemployed persons fell to 160,000 in November from 168,000 in the last year.



The employment rate increased to 71.7 percent in November from 72.0 percent in the prior month.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 6.7 percent in November.



