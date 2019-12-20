Yesterday, MINISO, the household goods retailer, has launched a new series of products in cooperation with Marvel Entertainment worldwide, covering toys, daily necessities, stationery and hats, which feature heroes like Captain America, Spider Man, Iron Man and Hulk. Over 300 SKUs has been launched in more than 1000 stores in the world. To celebrate it, the MINISO x Marvel promotion video was played on several famous landmark buildings in New York, Shanghai, Seoul, Bangkok, Jakarta and Madrid.

"Marvel is one of the world's most influential franchises," said Mr. Ye Guofu, the global co-founder and CEO of MINISO. "I believed that good products must meet the demands of a greater market, and that's the reason we chose to cooperate with Marvel," said Mr. Ye.

MINISO overturns what people have always known about licensing products, and sticks to the principle of officially licensing affordable prices. It developed a brand-new ecological IP product model on the basis of respecting consumers and devoting itself to providing consumers with high-quality, creative and high cost performance products, gradually realizing the transformation from household goods retailer to fashionable IP store.

Looking through the collaborations between MINISO and global top IPs, no matter the Forbidden City Culture that full of Chinese traditional culture, the Sesame Street, the Pink Panther and Kakao Friends that widely known by global consumers, the Pokémon, Hello Kitty and We Bare Bears that accompanying a generation, or Pantone, the color giant that releases the color of the year, they all chose to cooperate with MINISO to research and develop products. The magic of MINISO is its business model and the design concept of "better design, better life."

MINISO has been always devoting itself to original design, pooling the world's excellent design resources and creating original design products, so that global customers can buy better original products at a lower price. We firmly believe that MINISO is slowly changing the views of many people on the general household goods store, and it is also subtly leading consumers to change the aesthetics of life. Perhaps one day, we will be accustomed to buying the cost-effective products that elaborately designed by global designer teams in the MINISO stores around the places we work or live.

