The producer price index fell 0.9 percent year-on-year in November, following a 1.7 percent decline in October.



Prices of mining and quarrying industry grew 4.0 percent annually in November and those for water supply rose 0.9 percent.



Meanwhile, manufacturing prices fell 0.5 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply plunged 10.0 percent.



The index was affected more than average by a price decrease in electricity and heat energy supply, manufacture of wood and wood products and electronic equipment, but also by a price increase in mining and quarrying and in manufacture of food products, the agency said.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices edged down 0.1 percent in November, following a 0.4 percent fall in the preceding month.



Further, data showed that import prices remained unchanged on month and decreased by 1.0 percent from a year ago in November.



The export prices also remained unchanged on month and fell 1.2 percent from last year.



