Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 20.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAQA ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34 Ticker-Symbol: CSA 
Tradegate
20.12.19
10:45 Uhr
188,55 Euro
+1,35
+0,72 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCENTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACCENTURE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
187,55
188,65
11:47
187,85
188,55
11:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACCENTURE
ACCENTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCENTURE PLC188,55+0,72 %