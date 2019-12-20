

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The history of the use of the so-called 'magic mushroom' as a hallucinogen probably dates back thousands of years. The most common magic mushroom is Psilocybe semilanceata, which is taken raw, dried or as stewed tea.



Psilocybin, the main active ingredient in magic mushrooms, is responsible for the hallucinogenic effects. In the U.S, the magic mushroom is considered a Schedule I substance, which means that it has a high potential for abuse.



Earlier studies have demonstrated that Psilocybin can ease psychologically harmful symptoms of fear, anxiety or depression in cancer patients.



Recently, in a phase I placebo-controlled trial conducted by King's College London, Psilocybin was found to be well-tolerated when administered to healthy adult volunteers and had no negative effects on cognitive and emotional functioning.



The Psilocybin used in the trial was synthetic Psilocybin, developed by COMPASS Pathways, a mental health care company.



Commenting on the safety results, James Rucker, lead investigator of the study, said, 'This is the largest controlled study of psilocybin to date. The results of the study are clinically reassuring and support further development of psilocybin as a treatment for patients with mental health problems that haven't improved with conventional therapy, such as treatment-resistant depression.'



In 2018, COMPASS received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for its program of Psilocybin therapy in treatment-resistant depression. COMPASS is currently running a phase IIb study of Psilocybin therapy for treatment-resistant depression across Europe and North America.



