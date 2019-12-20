Anzeige
Freitag, 20.12.2019

Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Savings programme - subscription period closed

In reference to public announcement dated 17 December 2019 regarding the savings programme in SpareBank 1 SMN. The subscription period is now closed.

904 employees have elected to participate in the programme and the total savings amount is NOK 17,934,000 for 2020 which means that 56 per cent of total employees in the bank and its subsidiaries are participating.

See public announcements dated 17,18 and 19 December 2019 to see participation from the primary insiders.

Trondheim, 20 December 2019

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel. +47 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

