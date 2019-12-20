

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK revised GDP, public sector finance and business investment figures. The economy is expected to grow 0.3 percent in the third quarter, as initially estimated.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound held steady against the greenback and the euro, it rose against the franc and the yen.



The pound was worth 1.3028 against the greenback, 142.47 against the yen, 1.2771 against the franc and 0.8531 against the euro at 4:25 am ET.



