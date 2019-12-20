

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares held steady on Friday as investors awaited a parliamentary vote on the Brexit deal later today.



With a clear majority in parliament, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would deliver on the promise made to the people and get the Brexit vote wrapped up for Christmas. The Brexit withdrawal bill is expected to be ratified without any major hiccups.



Meanwhile, Andrew Bailey is set to replace Mark Carney as head of the Bank of England, the Financial Times reported.



Bailey, is currently deputy governor of BoE and the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority. Mark Carney will step down on January 31.



Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid is expected to announce the appointment on Friday.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,574 after rising 0.4 percent the previous day.



AstraZeneca gained 1 percent. The drug maker said it has sold the commercial rights to Arimidex (anastrozole) and Casodex (bicalutamide) in a number of European, African and other countries to Juvisé Pharmaceuticals.



The planned sale supports the company's strategy of focusing on pipeline of new medicines.



LondonMetric Property edged down half a percent after it sold two mega box warehouses and two regional distribution warehouses, in three transactions.



Royal Dutch Shell fell around 1 percent. The oil & gas company said it expects post-tax impairment charges to be in the range of $1.7 billion- $2.3 billion in the fourth-quarter.



