Focusrite has announced its largest ever acquisition, Martin Audio, for c £35.2m net, following the announcement of the acquisition of ADAM Audio in July 2019 for £16.2m. The acquisition diversifies Focusrite into a complementary market that is growing, is profitable and cash generative. The AGM trading statement indicates that Q1 trading is line with expectations. Our forecasts remain unchanged until the acquisition, stated to be earnings accretive by management, completes.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...