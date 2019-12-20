Jackpot.com launches new lottery offering 1k everyday, for life.

Cash4Life standing out from the crowd with a lifetime daily jackpot pay-out.

MALTA, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Online lottery platform Jackpot.com has just launched Cash4Life, a lottery with an innovative concept which features a top prize of £1,000 every day, for life.

While most lotteries are characterised by their big, one-time jackout pay-outs, Cash4Life stands out with a unique offering of £1,000 cash a day to the winner for the rest of his or her life. Draws take place twice a week, and if the top prize is not enough to entice Jackpot.com's lottery lovers, the second prize definitely will not disappoint, offering the runner up a lifetime payment of £1,000 a month.

Jackpot.com customers have the opportunity to bet on the exciting outcome of some of the greatest lotteries from around the world, including the likes of the US Powerball, US MegaMillions, EuroJackpot, German Lotto, and more. With Cash4Life as its new addition, plus five of its very own custom lotteries, Jackpot.com is definitely making its mark as the go-to lottery website for lotto players out there.

Angel J Agius, Head of Marketing at Jackpot.com, talks about the launch of Cash4Life as a turning point for Jackpot.com's customer offering, saying:

"We're very excited to bring this innovative lottery to our audiences in the UK and around the world. We aim to keep growing our content offering to be able to give our customers a unique lottery experience when they play with Jackpot.com."

About Jackpot.com

Since its launch in 2016, Jackpot.com has become a world leader in the online lottery sector, with the goal of fundamentally changing the lottery experience through innovation and variety. Besides offering players the opportunity to bet on the outcomes of the world's biggest lotteries, Jackpot.com offers an enriched gaming experience through casino games, scratchcards, and instant win games.

In 2018, Jackpot.com enhanced its offering to include custom lotteries and new games based on its proprietary insured Random Number Generator (iRNG). The new technology enables customers to win huge jackpots, with the prizes backed by Jackpot.com's trusted insurance infrastructure, led by the top London Market (Lloyds) underwriters.

Iuta Gorshtein, +972 58 436 0030