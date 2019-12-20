Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 20.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C9CM ISIN: US37045V1008 Ticker-Symbol: 8GM 
Tradegate
20.12.19
09:08 Uhr
33,580 Euro
+0,080
+0,24 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,455
33,600
11:30
33,475
33,585
11:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY33,580+0,24 %