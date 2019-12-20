

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. has issued two recalls for more than 900,000 cars and trucks worldwide for faulty brake software and battery-related fire risks.



The recalls cover around 814,000 vehicles in the United States, and some vehicles are included in both recalls, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA.



The action was initiated after one report of fire, but no injuries have been linked to both issues. As per NHTSA documents, both recalls will begin January 27 in the US and dealers of the respective vehicles will fix the related issues for free.



The first recall covers more than 550 thousand vehicles worldwide and around 464 thousand vehicles in the country. These include 2019 light-duty Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Cadillac CT6 and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles. The company noted that a software error can disable the vehicle's electronic stability control or anti-lock brake system, increasing the risk of a crash.



Further, the company is recalling more than 400 thousand 2019-2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks for battery issues. These include around 350,371 vehicles in the U.S.



According to GM, a cable connecting the battery and alternator may have been manufactured with excessive glue. Over time, that glue may soften and can interrupt the electrical connection, possibly causing the trucks to stall or even catch fire.



Starting January 27, vehicle dealers in the first recall will reflash the software to address the brake issue. In the second recall, dealers will inspect vehicles for glue or other contamination and replace damaged components if necessary.



GM has recalled many of its vehicles recently for multiple reasons. In early November, the company recalled 638 thousand U.S. sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks citing braking issues due to a faulty software. In mid September, GM recalled small SUVs citing that a suspension weld can break and cause steering problems. Earlier, GM recalled about 3.4 million pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S to fix a faulty brake issue.



In similar incidents, Ford Motor in early December announced a recall of F-Series heavy-duty pickups for problem with the electric tailgates that may open unintentionally. Nissan Motor recalled certain vehicles because a brake fluid leak could cause them to catch fire.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX