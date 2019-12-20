

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were rising on Friday as investors cheered another record-breaking performance on Wall Street.



It appears that the U.S.-China 'phase one' deal announced last week has taken some risk of escalation off the table for 2020.



A week after Beijing and Washington agreed a trade agreement, China announced a list of United States (US) chemicals that will be exempted from import tariffs.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday a trade deal with China was finished and is ready for signing after the holidays.



Mnuchin told CNBC television that increased Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural, manufactured goods, energy and services would add about a half percentage point to U.S. economic growth during the next two years.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.3 percent to 416.30 after finishing 0.2 percent higher in the previous session.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index edged up around 0.2 percent each, while the U.K.'s FTSE was little changed ahead of a parliamentary vote on the Brexit deal later today.



With a clear majority in parliament, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would deliver on the promise made to the people and get the Brexit vote wrapped up for Christmas. The Brexit withdrawal bill is expected to be ratified without any major hiccups.



Payment processor Nexi advanced 0.6 percent after Intesa Sanpaolo said it would spend €653 million to acquire a 9.9 percent stake in Nexi, Intesa shares rose half a percent.



AstraZeneca gained 1 percent. The drug maker said it has sold the commercial rights to Arimidex (anastrozole) and Casodex (bicalutamide) in a number of European, African and other countries to Juvisé Pharmaceuticals.



The planned sale supports the company's strategy of focusing on pipeline of new medicines.



LondonMetric Property edged down half a percent after it sold two mega box warehouses and two regional distribution warehouses, in three transactions.



Royal Dutch Shell fell around 1 percent. The oil & gas company said it expects post-tax impairment charges to be in the range of $1.7 billion- $2.3 billion in the fourth-quarter.



In economic releases, German consumer confidence is set to weaken in January, survey data from market research group GfK showed today.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index fell to 9.6 in January from 9.7 in December. The score was forecast to rise marginally to 9.8.



France's consumer spending grew at a slower pace in November, the statistical office Insee reported.



U.K. GDP rose 0.4 percent between the second and third quarter of 2019, according to a final estimate from the Office for National Statistics. That marked an increase from the previous estimate of 0.3 percent.



