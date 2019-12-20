ZoomAway Travel Inc.: ZoomAway Announces Client For ZOOMEDOUT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2019 / ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV:ZMA)(OTC PINK:ZMWYF) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com, a leader in the hospitality technology sector, is pleased to announce that ZOOMEDOUT has signed its first "Beta" agreement with SpeedVegas© in Las Vegas (www.speedvegas.com).

This award-winning facility, located just 15 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, is one of the city's most popular adventure hotspots. SpeedVegas brings its customer's exotic car racing fantasies to life on the longest and fastest racetrack in Las Vegas. The company offers multiple experiences in some of the most exotic racing and muscle cars on the planet. Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, just to name a few. In addition, the company boasts a thrill ride of an off-road adventure course that offers an unforgettable thrill of driving and jumping custom built off-road trucks. The company is known for its high level of safety and service and boasts an impressive array of packages and group events that appeal to novices and gear heads alike.

The ZoomedOUT team is in the process of building the SpeedVegas facility from the various tracks to the buildings. The build out will feature and demonstrate some key business drivers that reflect this client's unique offerings. We intend to demonstrate for the client our ability to encourage customers directly from the Strip to the facility via some incredibly innovative and unique advertising tools such as, 3D billboards on the Strip, and blimps flying over the entire city. The team will then demonstrate how "clicking" on the building in the app will open all of the key features of SpeedVegas. From video experiences, social media and customer reviews to retail opportunities including the ability to make purchases from their apparel store.

Sean Schaeffer, CEO of Zoomaway Travel, commented, "This is where the job gets most rewarding. Being able to see the excitement for this product with its actual target market. Being in pre-launch stage means that we need to find the right businesses to approach currently and learn from them exactly what it is that they want in an advertising program. These very early stage successes help us to make sure we're crafting our product with the most appeal which, in turn, will generate dollars from these opportunities. I couldn't be more excited that SpeedVegas is joining us. I suspect this will turn into more and more opportunities."

Greg Schroeder, Chief Operating Officer at Speed Vegas said, "As a member of the Las Vegas Hospitality Community for more than 10 years, I've seen a lot of great ideas, and a lot of change. I can tell you that I believe this product is so unique, and that it has so much potential for not only our business, but for this tourism community in Las Vegas. Our Company spends a substantial amount of our budget marketing electronically through various means. This app is such an interesting proposition in that it not only can drive business directly to us through some really cool advertising in game, but the key is that it keeps people coming back daily to expose us over and over through the various game mechanics like resource collection. I can't wait to see this come to life, we're happy to jump on this ride early and see how ZoomedOUT can help us continue to grow."

About Us

ZoomAway, Inc. (Nevada Co.) provides leading hotels, golf resorts, ski resorts, and activity providers with a seamless, scalable, and fully integrated technology platform that allows for the discounted packaging of lodging, ski, golf, activities, and attractions. It seamlessly integrates into client websites, providing their customers with a real-time one-stop shop for all of their travel and recreational needs. Additional information about ZoomAway Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

Travel Game (Canadian Co.) is a ZoomAway Travel, Inc. subsidiary company dedicated to housing new projects in the digital games. The company's first project is ZoomedOUT which can be seen at zoomedout.io. To receive more detailed, or investor level information, please contact us at sean@zoomaway.com and we will respond with the appropriate documentation depending on your request.

About Zero8 Studios, Inc.

Zero8 Studios, based in Reno, Nevada, specializes in new and innovative games and technology platforms. With a focus on social gaming and almost two decades of experience building

countless game titles, gaming platforms, and various technologies. The Zero8 Studios' team has assisted dozens of AAA publishers, large clientele, manufacturers, and casinos in the design, production, and delivery of their products to players around the world. Additional information can be found at www.zero8studios.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

