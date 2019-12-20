Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Worth $1,315 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market by Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care), Raw Material Source (Wood-based, Non-wood - based), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecasts to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the MCC market is projected to grow from USD 938 million in 2019 to USD 1,315 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0%, between 2019 and 2024. The growth of the MCC market is primarily triggered by the increasing demand for processed food and growing production of pharmaceuticals and increasing cosmetic applications.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=59144224

Browse in-depth TOC on "Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market"

79 - Tables

32 - Figures

109 - Pages

View Detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/microcrystalline-cellulose-market-59144224.html

The pharmaceutical application segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period.

The growth of the global MCC market is dependent on the growth of the pharmaceutical excipient market. MCC acts as a filler, binder, disintegrant, suspending agent, lubricant, and glidant in pharmaceutical manufacturing. It is used in the direct compression method as it reduces the production cost. MCC is a vital component that is used in every form of oral dosage, which includes pellets, capsules, tablets, and sachets.

The wood-based segment is projected to account for the major market share during the forecast period.

Wood is the traditional choice of raw material for MCC production. Commercially produced wood pulp used to manufacture MCC is obtained from sources, such as softwood woods (gymnosperms) and hardwood (dicotyledons). Gymnosperms include fir trees, spruce trees, pine trees, conifers, and cycads. The chemical property of MCC produced from different wood sources varies because of the difference in the composition of alpha-cellulose in different kinds of woods available.

Europe is estimated to be the largest market for microcrystalline cellulose in 2019, in terms of value.

Europe is the largest MCC market, in terms of value, in 2019. The European region is segmented into Germany, France, the UK, Switzerland, Italy, and Spain. The overall market growth of the region is driven mainly by the increasing investments in drug development and the continuous efforts of pharmaceutical companies to offer superior-quality products. In addition, the economic recovery and the increase in employment rate are the growth factors for the processed food industry in the region, which, in turn, supports the growth of the MCC market in the food & beverage application.

Key players operating in the Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market are DuPont (US), Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation (Japan), Rayonier Advanced Materials (US), Roquette (France), and DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.KG (Germany), among others.

Bundle Reports:

1. Nanocellulose Market

2. Natural Fiber Composites Market

3. Cellulose Fiber Market

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=59144224

Browse Adjacent Markets: Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics, Oil & Gas, Paper, Detergents, and Others (Mining, Textiles Processing, Ceramics, Paints, Construction, and Adhesives)) - Trends & Forecasts to 2020

Cellulose Fiber Market by Fiber Type [Natural Cellulose Fibers (Cotton, Jute & Others), Man-Made Cellulose Fibers (Viscose, Lyocell, Modal & Others), by Application (Apparel, Home Textile, Industrial, and Others) & by Region - Trends & Forecast to 2020

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/microcrystalline-cellulose-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/microcrystalline-cellulose.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg