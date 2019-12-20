2.5 MW of solar is being deployed at three project sites in Papua New Guinea, with commercial operations likely to begin within nine months. The installations will provide power in the island province of New Ireland at lower prices, while also improving access to electricity."Solar power generation is the way of the future," said Julius Chan, the governor of Papua New Guinea's New Ireland province. "With the energy of the sun being in constant supply you can't go wrong. Once the power plants are up the only expenses we'll be paying for are operational and maintenance costs. We won't be paying ...

