The "2019 United Kingdom Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Analysis Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United Kingdom PLM Market Analysis Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the PLM market in the United Kingdom and includes over 25 tables and charts. Tables highlight investments in PLM-related software and services for the PLM market, as well as for the major PLM market sub-segments. The report also provides five-year forecasts for PLM investments. In addition, estimates of revenue performance are presented for the various solution providers to the PLM market and its sub-segments.
Each country-specific PLM Market Analysis Report includes:
- Introduction a description of the report and a summary of its contents
- Market Statistics overall market numbers and analysis for the year with industry breakdown for the Automotive, Machinery, Aerospace Defense, and High-Tech Electronics industries
- Market Sector Information covering cPDm, MCAD, Simulation Analysis, Digital Manufacturing, and CAM
- Leading PLM Solution Providers estimates of the revenues of leading PLM solution providers plus estimates by industry and software categories
- Segment Leaders estimates of the market share leaders for MCAD, cPDm, S&A, CAM, Digital Manufacturing, and Systems Integrators/Resellers/VARs
- Forecast a five-year PLM market forecast by sector
This publication will be of interest to:
- PLM solution and service providers who are targeting or already have a presence in the United Kingdom
- Financial institutions and analysts
- Mergers and acquisitions specialists
- Industrial companies who would like to understand the PLM competitive landscape in the United Kingdom
- Corporate libraries and academic institutions
The United Kingdom PLM Market Analysis Report is also available as part of a multi-volume set that includes reports on Brazil, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the United States.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Market Definition
- PLM Solution Market Segments
PLM Market Analysis
- Measuring the PLM Market
- The Effect of Exchange Rates
- Update on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)
- Measuring PLM Market Growth
- Forecast Assumptions
- 2018 PLM Market Review
- 2018 PLM Market Results and Forecast
- 2018 PLM Geographic Analysis
- Additional author Comments on the Overall PLM Market
Analysis of the PLM Market for County
- cPDm Segment of the Country PLM Market
- Digital Manufacturing Segment of the Country PLM Market
- SI/Reseller/VAR Segment of the Country PLM Market
- Tools Segment of the Country PLM Market
- Mechanical Computer-Aided Design (MCAD) Results and Forecast
- Non-Bundled CAM Results and Forecast
- Simulation Analysis Results and Forecast
Solution Provider Analysis
- Top 10 PLM Providers in Country
- Global PLM Mindshare Leaders
- PLM SI/Reseller/VAR Providers
- cPDm Provider Analysis
- Digital Manufacturing Provider Analysis
- Tools Providers Analysis
PLM Market by Industry Analysis
- Industry-Specific PLM Market Results
- About author
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture
- Altair
- ANSYS
- Autodesk
- CENIT
- CGTech
- Dassault Systmes
- Deloitte Consulting
- DXC Technology
- ESI Group
- IBM
- IFS AB
- Infor
- MathWorks
- Oracle
- PTC
- SAP
- Siemens PLM
- Tata Technologies
- TCS
- Tech Mahindra
- Vero Software
