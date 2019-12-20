Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 20.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Tradegate
19.12.19
17:53 Uhr
18,485 Euro
-0,195
-1,04 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,480
18,610
13:17
18,540
18,585
13:17
PR Newswire
20.12.2019 | 12:04
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF's Capital Markets Day Will be Held on 4 November 2020

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In November 2020, SKF will arrange its Capital Markets Day in co-ordination with Sandvik and Volvo Group. The capital markets days will include visits to Sandvik and SKF sites in Austria and to Volvo in Gothenburg, Sweden.

SKF's Capital Markets Day will be held on 4 November 2020 in Steyr, Austria. During the day, investors, analysts and financial media will get updates on the development of SKF's strategic ambition as well as the Group's financial and operational performance.

A formal invitation with a complete agenda, information regarding how to register, suggested flights, etc. will be sent out during the second quarter of 2020. Transfer between Sandvik and SKF will be arranged. Please save the following dates:

November 3, 2020 Sandvik CMD in Graz, Austria.

November 4, 2020 SKF CMD in Steyr, Austria.

November 5, 2020 Volvo Group CMD in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Aktiebolaget SK

(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: +46-31-337-6576, mobile: +46-725-776576
e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg
tel: +46-31-337-2104; +46-705-472-104;
e-mail: patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-s-capital-markets-day-will-be-held-on-4-november-2020,c2996406

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2996406/1165474.pdf

Release

© 2019 PR Newswire