Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta has concluded the Loan Agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank

On 20 December 2019 AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) has concluded the Loan Agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank regarding granting a loan of 134 145 000 (one hundred thirty-four million one hundred forty-five thousand) euros (hereinafter - the Loan) with the purpose to finance the rent payable by the Company under the Time Charter Party of 2 March 2012, signed between the Company and UAB Hoegh LNG Klaipeda (previously, Höegh LNG Limited). The Loan will be used to finance the balancing of the LNG terminal security additional component to the natural gas transmission price.

The term of the Loan - up to 25 years. 100% of the Company's financial obligations under the Loan Agreement will be secured by a state guarantee.

Other material provisions of the Loan Agreement and the Company's obligations thereunder are provided in the Company's notification on material event of 27 November 2019.









