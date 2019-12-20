

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched lower Friday on the back of easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions.



Spot gold dropped 0.1 percent to $1,477.57 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,481.35 per ounce.



It appears that the U.S.-China 'phase one' deal announced last week has taken some risk of escalation off the table for 2020.



A week after Beijing and Washington agreed a trade agreement, China announced a list of United States (US) chemicals that will be exempted from import tariffs.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday a trade deal with China was finished and is ready for signing after the holidays.



Mnuchin told CNBC television that increased Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural, manufactured goods, energy and services would add about a half percentage point to U.S. economic growth during the next two years.



The dollar gained some ground ahead of a revised reading on third-quarter U.S. GDP scheduled to be released later today along with reports on personal income and spending and consumer sentiment.



Investors also await a parliamentary vote on the Brexit deal later today.



With a clear majority in parliament, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would deliver on the promise made to the people and get the Brexit vote wrapped up for Christmas. The Brexit withdrawal bill is expected to be ratified without any major hiccups.



