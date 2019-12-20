

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic confidence fell slightly in December after rising in the previous month, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 58.8 in December from 59.9 in November. In October, the confidence index stood at 57.0.



The index reflecting the financial situation expectation of households for the next 12 months fell to 77.7 in December from 79.3 in November.



Likewise, the general economic situation expectation index decreased to 76.5 in December from 78.5 in the preceding month.



The number of people unemployed expectation index fell to 57.1 from 58.8 in the prior month.



Meanwhile, the probability of saving indicator increased to 23.8 in December from 23 in the previous month.



