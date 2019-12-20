NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 19 December 2019 were: 650.48p Capital only 657.06p Including current year income 650.48p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 657.06p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 1,325,000 ordinary shares on 16th December 2019, the Company has 75,910,240 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 4,620,086 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.