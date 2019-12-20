

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) announced Friday changes to its leadership team, primarily the appointment of Steven Bisgay as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2020. Bisgay will replace Sean Windeatt, who was Interim CFO.



Windeatt will remain in his role as Chief Operating Officer of BGC. As CFO of BGC, Bisgay will to report to Howard Lutnick, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of BGC.



Bisgay is a seasoned industry veteran with 30 years of experience in the securities and financial services industry who has significant experience with financial technology companies. Since 2015, he has served as CFO of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., overseeing financial operations.



Prior to his time at Cantor, Bisgay was CFO at KCG Holdings, Inc. and prior to that, he served as CFO and COO, Head of Business Development, Group Controller, and Director of Internal Audit at Knight Capital Group, Inc. He also previously served as Senior Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP.



The company has also appointed Anthony Warner and Julian Swain the newly created positions of Co-Heads of Global Brokerage alongside Jean-Pierre Aubin, Global Head of Listed Products and Paris. All three will report to Shaun Lynn, President of BGC.



