

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer price inflation rose at the fastest rate in three months in November, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



The producer price index rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in November, following a 0.9 percent increase in October.



The latest inflation was the highest since August, when prices rose 1.4 percent.



Import prices gained 1.8 percent on a yearly basis and increased 0.3 percent from a month ago.



At the same time, export prices also rose 1.8 percent annually in November but edged down 0.1 percent from the previous month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.3 percent in November.



