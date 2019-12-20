Anzeige
Freitag, 20.12.2019

PR Newswire
20.12.2019 | 12:37

Ganapati plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, December 20

20 December 2019

Ganapati Plc
("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Directorate Change

The Directors of Ganapati Plc are pleased to announce the appointment of Nadia Adelstein, as Chief Branding Officer and Director of the Company, with immediate effect.

Nadia Adelstein, (Director)

Nadia commenced her career as Marketing Manager for Sony Digital Entertainment Services Inc. global division in Tokyo, focusing on the South-East Asian market. During this period, she handled and worked with leading brands such as Disney and Coca-Cola. In 2017, Nadia joined Ganapati (Malta) Limited as Marketing Manager and in 2018 she moved to Head of Branding for Ganapati Plc and Chief Marketing Officer for GanaEight Coin Limited. Nadia has experience in international marketing and public relations, particularly with a focus on Japanese language and culture. Furthermore, she has lived in Japan for eight years and is fluent in the Japanese language.

Nadia Adelstein current and past (five years) directorships are as follows:

Current directorshipsPast directorships (five years)
NoneNone

Other than the above there are no further disclosures required under Rule 70 and paragraph 21 of Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Ganapati Plc
Tony Drury
Chairman
Telephone: 07973 737284

NEX EXCHANGECORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com

