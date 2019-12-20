

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices fell for the fifth straight month in November, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



The producer price index declined 2.5 percent year-on-year in November, following a 2.9 percent fall in October.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged down 0.2 percent in November, after remaining unchanged in the preceding month.



In the domestic market, producer prices fell 0.2 percent on month and declined by 3.6 percent from a year ago in November.



At the same time, producer prices in the foreign market fell by 0.1 percent on a monthly basis and increased 0.4 percent annually.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the consumer confidence increased to 110.8 in December from 108.6 in November. Economists had expected the score to rise to 109.0.



The economic confidence index improved to 100.7 in December from 99.2 in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX