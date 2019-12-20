Butterfly Network Expands Ultrasound Access with New Offerings from Android and Affirm

Butterfly iQ, the world's first single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, is now more accessible through compatibility with new mobile devices and affordable financing options.

GUILFORD, Connecticut, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfly Network, Inc. announced today its new expanded compatibility of Butterfly iQ with 10 Samsung and Google devices and additional financing options from Affirm Inc., further democratizing medical imaging availability.

"Growing our list of compatible devices and expanding financing options is a critical part of our mission to democratize healthcare by expanding access to medical imaging." said Gioel Molinari, President of Butterfly Network.

Since its introduction in 2018, Butterfly iQ has seen rapid adoption by tens of thousands of physicians, EMTs, physician assistants, nurses and other healthcare providers around the world.

As the leading mobile operating system worldwide, Android's reach will place point of care ultrasound in the hands of an even wider audience, growing Butterfly iQ's list of compatible devices to 9 Android phones and 1 tablet, with more devices and features to be added in the future.

Samsung Galaxy (Model S10 SM-G973U, SM-G973U1)

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, and up

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Google Pixel 3 and 3XL, and up

Ultrasound's medical impact and global accessibility has been historically limited by the steep cost of traditional systems. Butterfly's continued mission is to lower this barrier to entry. Through Affirm's financial technology, which provides customers with a transparent payment alternative to cash and traditional credit, Butterfly Network is now offering ultrasound at a lower price than ever before, starting at $58/month .

Financing is available on 12-, 24- and 36-month terms with 0% APR for qualified practitioners and will only be applicable for initial purchase including a Butterfly iQ probe, with renewal fees charged at the end of the first year if there is no subscription pre-payment.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, Butterfly Network has created the world's first handheld, single-probe whole body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ, making ultrasound technology universally accessible and affordable. Butterfly Network's mission is to democratize healthcare for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to medical imaging. Through their patented Ultrasound-On-Chip technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote diagnosis of health conditions around the world.

