

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland wholesale prices declined at a slower rate in November, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



The wholesale price index fell 2.9 percent year-on-year in November, following a 3.9 percent decline in October. Prices decreased for twenty-one straight months.



On a monthly basis, wholesale sales rose 5.0 percent in November, following an 8.5 percent decrease in the preceding month. This was the highest rate since December 2017.



The prices for export sales gained by 5.1 percent monthly in November and those for home sales rose by 0.2 percent.



