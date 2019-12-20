Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta has concluded with the Ministry of Finance the agreements regarding the guarantee fee and mortgage of property as well as the maximum mortgage

On 20 December 2019 AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) has concluded with the Ministry of Finance an Agreement on the Guarantee Fee and Mortgage of Property as well as the Maximum Mortgage Agreement (hereinafter collectively - the Agreements).

Under the Agreements the Company undertook to pay to the Ministry of Finance a guarantee fee in the amount of 134 145 euros and to create a first rank mortgage over the Subacius oil terminal for the benefit of the state as well as to provide a bank guarantee in the amount of 20 000 000 euros.

If the above conditions were met, the Nordic Investment Bank would be granted a state guarantee to secure the Company's obligations under the loan agreement of 20 December 2019 with the Nordic Investment Bank.













