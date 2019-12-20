Solidium Oy: SOLIDIUM HAS ENTERED INTO A BINDING SHARE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT OF TIETOEVRY SHARES

20.12.2019

Solidium has today agreed to purchase 4,442,500 TietoEVRY shares from the company's largest shareholder Funds advised by Apax Partners LLP, acting through the company Lyngen Holdco S.A.R.L. ("Apax"). The purchase price is approximately EUR 122.6 million. On June 19, 2019, Solidium and Apax entered into a conditional share sale and purchase agreement under which Solidium was entitled to purchase this amount of TietoEVRY shares. Solidium announced this on June 19, 2019. Following the completion of the cross-border merger of Tieto and EVRY on December 5, 2019, Solidium's shareholding was diluted to 6.3 % since EVRY's shareholders hold 37.5 % of TietoEVRY. Following today's share sale and purchase agreement between Solidium and Apax, Solidium's holding will revert to 10 per cent.

The foundation of the merger between Tieto and EVRY is based on highly complementary businesses in Norway, Finland and Sweden. With combined revenue of close to EUR 3 billion and 24,000 professionals, TietoEVRY is well positioned to create digital advantages for Nordic enterprises and society. TietoEVRY has its headquarters in Espoo, Finland.