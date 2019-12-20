Altus Strategies PLC: Altus Closes C$4.1M / £2.4M Non-Brokered Private Placement

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN, IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2019 /Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS)(TSX-V:ALTS), the Africa focused project and royalty generator, announces that it has conditionally raised C$4,169,592 / £2,409,098 (before expenses) by way of a non-brokered private placement offering of 46,328,802 ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") at an issue price of C$0.09 / £0.052 per share with existing and new institutional and private investors (the "Offering"). The Offering included participation by certain directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"), subscribing for 7,276,239 new Ordinary Shares in aggregate. Approximately C$1,260,000 / £728,000 of the Offering is conditional upon the approval of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Steve Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"We are delighted by the very positive response from new and existing institutional and private investors to our Offering and we welcome all of our new investors to the Company.

"Separate to closing the Offering, excellent progress is being made on completing the documentation to call a general meeting in respect of the strategic investment by La Mancha, whereby La Mancha will invest C$11.2 million / £6.5 million at C$0.09 per share, which is conditional upon Altus shareholder approval.

"Taking the Offering and the La Mancha investment together, Altus is positioned for a transformative 2020. We are looking forward to accelerating our project and royalty generation activities, as well as securing further value accretive opportunities."

Details of the Offering

The Offering is conditional, amongst other things, on the admission of the new Ordinary Shares to trading on the AIM market ("AIM") of the London Stock Exchange. Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for 32,328,802 new Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM and it is expected that the First Admission and dealings in these new Ordinary Shares will commence on AIM at 8.00 a.m. on, or around, 23 December 2019 ("First Admission").

DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft ("Delphi") of Heidelberg Germany is a subscriber to the Offering. Approximately C$1,260,000 / £728,000 of the Delphi subscription remains conditional upon the TSXV approving Delphi owning more than 10.0% of the enlarged share capital of the Company, which pursuant to TSXV policies, would cause Delphi to become an insider of Altus holding approximately 15.61% of the enlarged share capital. Upon receipt of TSXV approval, application will be made to the London Stock Exchange by the Company for a further 14,000,000 new Ordinary Shares ("Second Admission") to be admitted to trading on AIM. A further announcement will be made by the Company in due course in respect of the Second Admission.

All Ordinary Shares issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period in Canada of four months from the Closing Date expiring on 20 April 2020 for the First Admission and four months from the date of the Second Admission as applicable and pursuant to Canadian securities laws. No finder fees or other commissions are being paid in respect of the Offering.

The new Ordinary Shares will represent approximately 15.38% of the Company's enlarged issued share capital on First Admission and 20.66% of the Company's then enlarged issued share capital on Second Admission.

Details of Director and PDMR subscriptions

Details of Director and PDMR subscriptions in the Offering are outlined in the table below:

Director Position New Ordinary Shares being subscribed Shareholding following First Admission % holding following First Admission % holding following Second Admission David Netherway Chairman 1,456,275 12,206,875 5.81% 5.44% Steven Poulton Chief Executive 2,675,481 27,825,481 13.24% 12.41% Matthew Grainger Executive Director 1,280,328 10,427,828 4.96% 4.65% Robert Milroy Non-Executive Director 1,362,179 1,937,179 0.92% 0.86% Charlie Douglas-Hamilton New Business 425,053 480,709 0.23% 0.21% William Slater VP Exploration 76,923 1,080,523 0.51% 0.48%

Related Party Transaction

As David Netherway, Steven Poulton, Matthew Grainger and Robert Milroy are directors of the Company and Charlie Douglas-Hamilton and William Slater are directors of a subsidiary of the Company, their subscriptions constitute a related party transaction pursuant to AIM Rule 13 ("Related Party Transactions"). Michael Winn, being the independent director of the Company, having consulted SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, considers that the terms of the Related Party Transactions were fair and reasonable insofar as the shareholders of the Company were concerned.

Use of Proceeds

The planned use of the proceeds of the Offering is for exploration and royalty generation activities on the Company's licences in Africa, settlement of accrued expenses (including outstanding director fees and salaries) and for general corporate purposes.

Total Voting Rights

Following First Admission, there will be a total of 210,228,461 Ordinary Shares in issue, none of which are held in treasury. Shareholders should use that number as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Following Second Admission, there will be a total of 224,228,461 Ordinary Shares in issue, none of which are held in treasury.

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus is a London (AIM: ALS) and Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS) listed project and royalty generator in the mining sector with a focus on Africa. Our team creates value by making mineral discoveries across multiple licences. We enter joint ventures with respected groups and our partners earn interest in these discoveries by advancing them toward production. Project milestone payments we receive are reinvested to extend our portfolio, accelerating our growth. The portfolio model reduces risk as our interests are diversified by commodity and by country. The royalties generated from our portfolio of projects are designed to yield sustainable long-term income. We engage constructively with all our stakeholders, working diligently to minimise our environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where we operate.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM:

Details of the transaction(s):

1. Steve Poulton - CEO - Purchase of 2,675,481 Ordinary Shares at £0.052
2. David Netherway - Chairman - Purchase of 1,456,275 Ordinary Shares at £0.052
3. Matthew Grainger - Executive Director - Purchase of 1,280,328 Ordinary Shares at £0.052
4. Robert Milroy - Non-executive Director - Purchase of 1,362,179 Ordinary Shares at £0.052
5. Charlie Douglas-Hamilton - PDMR (non-board) - Purchase of 425,053 Ordinary Shares at £0.052
6. William Slater - PDMR (non-board) - Purchase of 76,923 Ordinary Shares at £0.052

Aggregated volume: 7,276,239 shares at £0.052
Date of transaction: 19 December 2019
Place of transaction: Off-market

